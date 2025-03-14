Integras Partners LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK)

Integras Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 70,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,000. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Integras Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,973,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,882,000 after acquiring an additional 404,942 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 95,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.12 million, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.82. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $55.66 and a 12-month high of $85.28.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

