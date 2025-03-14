Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 18,480 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $970,862,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $293,111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,056,000 after purchasing an additional 257,784 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $369.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $429.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $411.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.95.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

