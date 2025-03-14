Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $675,000 Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average of $91.71. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.07%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

