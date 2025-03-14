Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,648 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 543,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 46,944 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,443.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 307,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 303,952 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSB opened at $29.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.46 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.