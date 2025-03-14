KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,084,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,244 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in KT were worth $32,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of KT by 945.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 137,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 124,237 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 3,915.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KT by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 14.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 196,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25,420 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the third quarter worth $368,000. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Stock Performance

Shares of KT stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KT in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

