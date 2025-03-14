RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 2,287 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,438,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average is $54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

