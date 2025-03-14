Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Holdings Increased by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF makes up about 2.1% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $625,000.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

QVML stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66. Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

