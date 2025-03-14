89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on 89bio in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on 89bio from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of 89bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.17. 89bio has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.42). As a group, research analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, Director Charles Mcwherter purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $32,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,250. This represents a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $71,149.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,196.17. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,514,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,838 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 89bio by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 10,202,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,052 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in 89bio by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,478,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,478,000 after acquiring an additional 99,513 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in 89bio by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,478,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,737 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,692,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,514,000 after purchasing an additional 686,054 shares during the period.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

