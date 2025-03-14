Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $425.00 to $364.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair lowered Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $452.04.

ULTA stock opened at $314.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $386.49 and a 200 day moving average of $386.82.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $430,674,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,480,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10,336.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 459,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,681,000 after purchasing an additional 454,711 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3,246.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 346,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,737,000 after purchasing an additional 335,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

