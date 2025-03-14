Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 164.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sana Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Sana Biotechnology

Shares of SANA opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $591.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.63. Sana Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $10.50.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, insider Fmr Llc sold 290,912 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $1,888,018.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,541,511 shares in the company, valued at $29,474,406.39. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 16.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,609,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,627,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,108,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 219,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.