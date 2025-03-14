Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Update

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.0 days.
Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HOYFF opened at $39.14 on Friday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14.
Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile
