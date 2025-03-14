Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Update

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.0 days.

Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOYFF opened at $39.14 on Friday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14.

Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile

Huhtamäki Oyj provides packaging solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, India, Turkey, Australia, Thailand, Poland, South Africa, the Czech Republic, Finland, and internationally. It operates through Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania, North America, Flexible Packaging, and Fiber Packaging segments.

