Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2025

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFFGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.0 days.

Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOYFF opened at $39.14 on Friday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14.

Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huhtamäki Oyj provides packaging solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, India, Turkey, Australia, Thailand, Poland, South Africa, the Czech Republic, Finland, and internationally. It operates through Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania, North America, Flexible Packaging, and Fiber Packaging segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.