Verum Coin (VERUM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $11.74 Billion

Verum Coin (VERUM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Verum Coin has a total market capitalization of $11.74 billion and approximately $301,026.55 worth of Verum Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verum Coin token can currently be bought for $3,091.00 or 0.03714392 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Verum Coin has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82,969.59 or 0.99702722 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,336.98 or 0.98942529 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verum Coin Token Profile

Verum Coin was first traded on March 13th, 2022. Verum Coin’s total supply is 4,559,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,797,350 tokens. The official website for Verum Coin is verumcoin.info. Verum Coin’s official Twitter account is @verum_coin.

Buying and Selling Verum Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verum Coin (VERUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Verum Coin has a current supply of 4,559,450 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Verum Coin is 3,101.33256511 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $303,085.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://verumcoin.info.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verum Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verum Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verum Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

