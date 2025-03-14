Short Interest in Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Drops By 43.4%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the February 13th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Babcock International Group Price Performance
BCKIY stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Babcock International Group Company Profile
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
