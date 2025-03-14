Short Interest in Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Drops By 43.4%

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2025

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the February 13th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

BCKIY stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.