Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.59, but opened at $6.08. Westrock Coffee shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 82,407 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Wednesday.

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Westrock Coffee

The firm has a market capitalization of $518.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEST. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Westrock Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Featured Articles

