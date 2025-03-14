Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Declines By 43.8%

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,154,000 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the February 13th total of 5,610,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Stock Performance

CSDXF opened at $0.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $0.97.

About COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the shipment of oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and chemicals along the coast of the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates in Oil Shipment and LNG segments. The company also engages in the chartering of vessels; shipment of liquefied petroleum gas; and provision of shipping agency services.

