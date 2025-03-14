Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Declines By 43.8%

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,154,000 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the February 13th total of 5,610,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Stock Performance
CSDXF opened at $0.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $0.97.
About COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Crypto Crash Hits These 4 Blockchain Stocks—Is It Time to Buy?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Ready for a Rebound
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Palantir’s Deal With Archer Aviation Keeps AI’s Future in Focus
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.