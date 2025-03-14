KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.42, but opened at $22.30. KE shares last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 834,249 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Get KE alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KE

KE Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of KE

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,124,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in KE during the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in KE by 324.8% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 117,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 90,054 shares during the period. Headwater Capital Co Ltd purchased a new position in KE during the 4th quarter valued at $11,052,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,583,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,529,000 after acquiring an additional 76,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KE

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.