Grayscale Ethereum Trust (NYSEARCA:ETHE) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (NYSEARCA:ETHE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.26, but opened at $15.90. Grayscale Ethereum Trust shares last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 402,513 shares changing hands.
Grayscale Ethereum Trust Stock Down 1.6 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 3.40.
About Grayscale Ethereum Trust
The Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of ether (ETH). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in ether. ETHE was launched on Dec 14, 2017 and is issued by Grayscale.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grayscale Ethereum Trust
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Crypto Crash Hits These 4 Blockchain Stocks—Is It Time to Buy?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Ready for a Rebound
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Palantir’s Deal With Archer Aviation Keeps AI’s Future in Focus
Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.