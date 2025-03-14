Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 37,320 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 28,105 shares.The stock last traded at $104.06 and had previously closed at $103.00.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.39.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 39.69% and a net margin of 68.22%. The company had revenue of $65.73 million during the quarter.

Natural Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Natural Resource Partners’s previous dividend of $0.35. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $15,732,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,085 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

Featured Articles

