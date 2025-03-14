RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 52,000 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 547.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,516 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 61,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 153.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 85,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 120,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

