Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) is Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s 5th Largest Position

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,135,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 759,341 shares during the period. Koninklijke Philips accounts for approximately 3.4% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $196,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,222,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2,883.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 982,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,157,000 after purchasing an additional 949,278 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,593,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth $10,655,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 315.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after buying an additional 186,520 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

NYSE PHG opened at $26.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of -31.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. On average, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.886 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is -89.29%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

