Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) is RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s 6th Largest Position

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace comprises 3.5% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,711,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,440,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,378,000 after acquiring an additional 384,171 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,502,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,382,000 after acquiring an additional 453,275 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,351,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,150,000 after acquiring an additional 45,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,665,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,202,000 after acquiring an additional 287,783 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock opened at $122.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HWM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

