RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $2.13 Million Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,116 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Celestica by 480.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Celestica by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Celestica

In related news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $8,435,700.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 110,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,086.28. This represents a 37.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $914,137.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,278.08. The trade was a 42.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 959,381 shares of company stock valued at $119,142,019. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celestica Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLS opened at $86.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.41. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $144.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC raised Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

