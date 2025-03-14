PGGM Investments Purchases 29,397 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 112.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,397 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Veralto were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Veralto by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $1,045,044.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,486,173.60. The trade was a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,795.60. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,467 shares of company stock worth $1,150,366 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VLTO opened at $95.61 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $85.90 and a one year high of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.33 and a 200-day moving average of $105.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is 13.17%.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.