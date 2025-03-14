Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Position Reduced by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 110,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $4,228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at $83,066,078.48. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $515,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,674.96. This trade represents a 12.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SCI opened at $78.50 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $67.19 and a 12-month high of $89.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.13.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.06%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

