Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,486 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in HP were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,002.50. This trade represents a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $39.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

