Erste Asset Management GmbH Raises Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of Teradyne worth $13,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Teradyne by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Teradyne by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $85.33 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $82.98 and a one year high of $163.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $154,302.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,858.24. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TER shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.69.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

