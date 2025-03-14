Telecom Stocks To Watch Today – March 13th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, AT&T, Palo Alto Networks, UiPath, Arista Networks, and Zscaler are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares in companies that provide telecommunications services such as wireless communication, broadband internet, and landline telephone services. These stocks represent an investment in firms that build and maintain the infrastructure required for data and voice transmission, and they tend to be influenced by factors like technological advancements, regulatory changes, and overall market demand for connectivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.05. 14,894,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,422,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $903.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded down $28.05 on Thursday, reaching $815.09. 1,125,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,461. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,002.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $984.53. The company has a market cap of $167.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.09. 22,952,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,874,047. AT&T has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $2.47 on Thursday, reaching $177.01. 2,138,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,892,639. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.79. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.50 and a 12 month high of $208.39. The firm has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a PE ratio of 99.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04.

UiPath (PATH)

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

UiPath stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 32,349,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,525,914. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. UiPath has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Arista Networks stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,814,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731,667. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.88.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of ZS traded down $9.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.65. 1,334,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,685. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $217.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.74 and its 200-day moving average is $191.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -752.19 and a beta of 0.88.

