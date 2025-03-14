Promising Pharmaceutical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 13th

Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., D-Wave Quantum, AbbVie, and Pfizer are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of drugs and medical products. These stocks are influenced by factors such as regulatory approvals, innovation, clinical trial outcomes, and global healthcare demand, which can create both growth opportunities and volatility in the market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY stock traded down $16.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $805.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $829.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $845.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $711.40 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,715,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,390,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.04 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE:QBTS traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 98,410,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,753,313. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $212.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,039,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,555. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $153.58 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The firm has a market cap of $374.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

PFE stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.60. 21,002,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,716,891. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $145.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Recommended Stories