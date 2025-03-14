Real Estate Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 13th

JPMorgan Chase & Co., iShares Bitcoin Trust, and Ford Motor are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are equity securities of companies that own, develop, manage, or finance income-producing properties. They provide investors with exposure to the real estate sector through publicly traded companies or Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), making it easier to diversify into property markets without directly owning physical real estate. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,344,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,834,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

NASDAQ:IBIT traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.44. 28,957,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,039,375. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.53.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,988,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,256,211. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

