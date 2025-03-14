The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Boosted by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Allstate by 625.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 34,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,357,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,990.95. This represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock opened at $202.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.21. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.66 and a fifty-two week high of $209.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

