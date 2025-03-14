Todd Berard Sells 1,577 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CMO Todd Berard sold 1,577 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $39,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 104,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,025. This represents a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Todd Berard sold 424 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $10,795.04.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Todd Berard sold 102 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $2,707.08.

On Monday, January 6th, Todd Berard sold 343 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $9,267.86.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLFS. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

