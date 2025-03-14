Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Holdings Lifted by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Stride were worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at $5,696,000. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 578,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43,829 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at about $995,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Stride by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 72,518 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

LRN stock opened at $118.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.05.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

