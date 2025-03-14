Aurora Investment Counsel Reduces Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,736 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Citigroup dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.78.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $137.72 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $168.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $234,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,935.22. The trade was a 5.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,020. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,645 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

