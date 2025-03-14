933,839 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 933,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3,410.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 3,794.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Amcor news, Director Achal Agarwal bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,967 shares in the company, valued at $898,566.70. The trade was a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

