Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Position Increased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,970,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281,295 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $180,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.03.

NYSE:CCU opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

