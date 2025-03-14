Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.

Arcos Dorados has a payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arcos Dorados to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $7.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.09. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

