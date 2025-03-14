First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $51,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,037,000 after buying an additional 1,225,988 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,017 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 4,762,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,639,000 after purchasing an additional 278,892 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,072,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,561,000 after purchasing an additional 200,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,470,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

EPD stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.35. The firm has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.



