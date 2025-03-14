Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 969 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 335,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after acquiring an additional 61,360 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 23.5% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $115.09 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.95. The stock has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.47.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.09.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

