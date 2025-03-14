Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,099,000 after buying an additional 103,814 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth $44,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 19.4% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 5.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.63.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $451.83 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $411.15 and a 12 month high of $584.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $508.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In related news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.