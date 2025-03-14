Tredje AP fonden Has $2.42 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Tredje AP fonden cut its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,020 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 678.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,715,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,245,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,971,000 after purchasing an additional 196,938 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 554,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,927,000 after purchasing an additional 188,906 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $35,153,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 146,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,983,000 after buying an additional 108,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $207.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.40 and a twelve month high of $239.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.45.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 92.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVB. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $239.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.64.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

