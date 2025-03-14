MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 146.38% and a negative net margin of 633.05%.

MeiraGTx Price Performance

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $8.25 on Friday. MeiraGTx has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MeiraGTx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Insider Activity

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 35,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $231,878.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,026,309.94. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $150,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,166.63. This trade represents a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

Featured Stories

