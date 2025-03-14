Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.77 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 104.02%. Blink Charging’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $0.90 on Friday. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $91.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BLNK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Blink Charging from $2.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.