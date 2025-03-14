Tredje AP fonden Sells 29,065 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,065 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $90.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $87.42 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.19.

Read Our Latest Report on Arch Capital Group

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.