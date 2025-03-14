Swiss National Bank Sells 290,500 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,106,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $156,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 13.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,063,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,892 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,404,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,554,000 after purchasing an additional 883,624 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,067.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 686,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 627,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,473,000 after purchasing an additional 616,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,412,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.45%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

