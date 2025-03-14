Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $125,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,503,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,190,000 after purchasing an additional 77,466 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 785.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 6.7% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 722,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,184,000 after buying an additional 45,215 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.43.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of WCN opened at $183.18 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.34 and a 52 week high of $194.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.72%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.