Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,524 Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were worth $8,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Shares of NXTG stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.49. The company has a market capitalization of $355.61 million, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $91.29.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

