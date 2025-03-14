Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 557,168 Shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 110.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,060,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 557,168 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $23,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Remitly Global Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RELY opened at $19.77 on Friday. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.05 and a beta of 0.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Remitly Global ( NASDAQ:RELY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Remitly Global news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $367,637.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,358,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,882,297.59. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Remitly Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

