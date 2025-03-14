Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 6,758 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $192.28 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $131.91 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $206.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

Get Our Latest Report on General Electric

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.