Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 649,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,006,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,571,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,654,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG stock opened at $111.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.15 and a 1-year high of $145.61.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,835.55. The trade was a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

