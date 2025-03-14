Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,643 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,020,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in nVent Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,031,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,522,000 after buying an additional 42,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,894,000 after acquiring an additional 29,794 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 23.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,441,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,492,000 after acquiring an additional 466,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 56.5% during the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,254,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,411,000 after acquiring an additional 813,909 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.39. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

